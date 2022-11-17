Women’s wing of Uddhav’s Sena faction demands ban on dating apps

The women’s wing of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena held a protest in Maharashtra’s Vasai on Wednesday, calling for a ban on dating apps in light of the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in New Delhi.

Walkar, 27, and Poonawala, 28, lived together in a flat in Vasai since 2019, before moving to Delhi in the second week of May this year. On May 18, Walkar was murdered allegedly by Poonawala, who dismembered her body, and dumped the body parts in forested areas of the Capital.

The protest in Vasai on Wednesday condemned the murder and called for justice for Walkar.

“Shraddha’s father had told her to break off her relationship with Poonalwala, but she said she will leave her parents to stay with her boyfriend, which is shocking and expresses the mentality of the youth today, which we condemn,” said former Vasai-Virar corporator Kiran Chendwankar, who led the protest.

“It is our request, demand and order to shut down these dating apps,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a separate protest in Virar, demanding that the case against Poonawala be fast tracked, and calling for the death penalty against him.

“The case should be fast tracked and Poonawala should be hanged till death for committing this murder,” said a protester, with the demonstrators also hanging an effigy of Poonawala from a skywalk near the Vasai West railway station.