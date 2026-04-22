...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Work in Modi Mill, Savitri flyovers set to begin soon

The work is expected to severely disrupt traffic along  arterial ORR that links south, south-west and south-east Delhi and falls on popular routes to airport

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 08:46 am IST
By Snehil Sinha, New Delhi
Advertisement

Work on the expansion of the Modi Mill flyover and conversion of the single-way Savitri Cinema flyover into a two-way to help with the rising traffic issues along key roads in south Delhi is set to begin soon with the Public Works Department (PWD) having awarded the projects.At least till completion, however, the construction work, which has deadline of 2-3 years, could severely disrupt traffic along the Outer Ring Road.

The total construction cost of the projects is 412 crore, of which 150 crore is earmarked for the current financial year. (HT file photo)

“We have awarded the works for these key projects in south Delhi, which have been long pending due to procedural and planning delays,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma, adding, “The foundation stone for these projects will be laid next month, and we have set a clear timeline of 24 to 30 months for completion. Our focus is on ensuring timely execution with minimal disruption to commuters.”

The work is expected to severely disrupt traffic along the arterial ORR that links south, south-west and south-east Delhi and falls on popular routes to the airport.

Officials said measures will be put in place to manage traffic during the construction phase, including diversions and phased execution to reduce inconvenience. Detailed traffic management plans are expected to be rolled out closer to the start of construction, they added.

Similarly, the expansion of the Modi Mill flyover aims to address congestion on the stretch between Nehru Place and Kalkaji. At present, traffic merging near the Modi Mill intersection often leads to long queues during peak hours.

Officials said extending the flyover up to Kalkaji will help segregate through traffic from local movement, thereby improving overall flow.

The plan is part of PWD’s larger push for a signal-free corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Malviya Nagar.

Officials said traffic surveys conducted in these areas indicated sustained high vehicular traffic, with projections indicating an increase in the coming years. “These projects have been designed keeping in mind current traffic density as well as future demand. The aim is to create grade-separated corridors that minimise stoppages and improve travel time,” a senior official said.

The projects are among several planned interventions by the Delhi government to address congestion at identified hotspots.

“These interventions are expected to significantly improve traffic flow in some of the busiest stretches of the city,” Verma added.

First proposed in 2015 and cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in 2016, the project was stalled for years due to funding shortages, land acquisition challenges and delays in tree-felling permissions, till it finally received all clearances last year.

 
outer ring road delhi government
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Work in Modi Mill, Savitri flyovers set to begin soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.