Worker dies after heavy paper roll falls on him at Delhi factory

A 27-year-old worker died after a heavy paper roll fell on him while he was loading a bunch into a vehicle inside a factory in outer Delhi's Narela on Monday, police said.

Police said they received information from the hospital regarding the death following which an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the sequence of events. (HT File)

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Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Shobhit Saksena said that the worker was identified as Neeraj. He was loading the rolls along with two associates on the company premises when one of the rolls fell on him, leaving him critically injured, the officer said.

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Neeraj was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said they received information from the hospital regarding the death following which an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the sequence of events.

An FIR has been registered at Narela police station against the owner of the company under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of causing death by negligence, police said. "The team is examining whether adequate precautions were taken during the loading operation" the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the post-mortem examination was conducted and Neeraj’s body was subsequently handed over to his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the post-mortem examination was conducted and Neeraj’s body was subsequently handed over to his family. {{/usCountry}}

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An investigation is underway, and further details are being ascertained, police added.