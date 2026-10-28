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Worker dies after heavy paper roll falls on him at Delhi factory

The worker was loading the rolls along with two associates on the company premises when one of the rolls fell on him, police said.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 09:10:37 IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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A 27-year-old worker died after a heavy paper roll fell on him while he was loading a bunch into a vehicle inside a factory in outer Delhi's Narela on Monday, police said.

Police said they received information from the hospital regarding the death following which an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the sequence of events. (HT File)
Police said they received information from the hospital regarding the death following which an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the sequence of events. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Shobhit Saksena said that the worker was identified as Neeraj. He was loading the rolls along with two associates on the company premises when one of the rolls fell on him, leaving him critically injured, the officer said.

Neeraj was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said they received information from the hospital regarding the death following which an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the sequence of events.

An FIR has been registered at Narela police station against the owner of the company under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of causing death by negligence, police said. "The team is examining whether adequate precautions were taken during the loading operation" the officer said.

An investigation is underway, and further details are being ascertained, police added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemani Bhandari

Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.

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