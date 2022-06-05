World Environment Day: DU’s eco clubs to lead the way, one initiative at a time

Overuse of plastic coupled with our incessant love for disposable culture, and cutting down of forests are some of the human activities that are literally suffocating the planet. Since there is no second earth, this year’s theme of ‘Only One Earth’ for World Environment Day (June 5) is quite apt. A wake-up call for all of us, before it’s too late! And taking the lead to initiate an awakening in this respect are environment clubs of various colleges in Delhi University. The student volunteers in these collectives are working on the front foot, to spread awareness and lend a hand in bringing out the desired change.

The environment society of Miranda House college, MH Vatavaran is conducting a cleanliness drive to promote this year’s theme; focusing on living sustainably and in harmony with Nature. “The volunteers will have to prepare one short video that shows them cleaning their surroundings,” says Ishita Sukhija, president of the club, adding, “Additionally, they will make another short video telling which part of the college is eco-friendly according to them and why. The best entries from both the sections will be screened on June 5, during the launch of our annual journal Madhuban in the online mode. In our journal, we have included all the events and activities conducted by our society, during this session. We will also showcase creative entries of our volunteers including their articles, drawings, poems and more.”

Students of Kirori Mal College’s eco club Bhoomi is planning a webinar on how to make seed balls which will be later planted in college premises.

Also taking the virtual route is eco club of Kirori Mal College, Bhoomi, with an online slogan-writing competition on this year’s theme. The winners will be announced on their Instagram page later next week. “We will also have an online workshop on how to make seed balls, to spread awareness among the students about the rampant deforestation taking place in the Capital. In fact, it’s something that has been requested by many students. Our society members will teach other students what all needs to be kept in mind while making seed balls. The seed balls that we’ll make during the workshop, will be planted on the college premises later on,” says Shuchi Dhiman, president of the club, adding, “Going along the theme of Each One Plant One, we felt the need to promote tree plantation since as a lot of deforestation has taken place during the pandemic and even after that due to various infrastructure projects in Delhi.”

“We will be conducting a webinar on the day, to create awareness among the students for our environment. This will be followed by a plantation drive that will be conducted on Monday, June 6, on the college premises,” says Sanchita, vice president of Geo-Crusaders, environmental society of PGDAV College. “We are also in the process of planning an adoption drive to plant sapling, which might be conducted by students and teachers of our college.”

Such green initiatives are not just limited to eco-clubs. As part of Hindu College’s National Service Scheme (NSS), a number of activities are planned. Around 100 volunteers of NSS will take an online oath to protect the environment by following sustainable habits such as using public transport, and saving resources by carrying cloth bags and practising carpooling. “E-dustbins will also be installed in the college. And we will begin inspecting the health of the trees in our college,” informs Achla Tandon, associate professor and NSS programme officer at Hindu College. She shares that learning and undertaking preventive measures to keep in check the health of a diverse variety of flora is important to preserve our Nature. “We let the bond between the mother and the child be the template for our equation with the Earth and the environment around us. It’s by birth and entails unconditional love and care, both ways. No questions asked, either way. Only then can we all hope to survive and lead a healthy existence,” she says adding that in the coming week, there are plans to plant trees such as Banyan, Neem and Peepal in the college. These trees produce high levels of oxygen, and will make the campus look greener.

