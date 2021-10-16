Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / #WorldFoodDay: How city NGOs are ensuring no one sleeps hungry
delhi news

#WorldFoodDay: How city NGOs are ensuring no one sleeps hungry

Organisations in Delhi-NCR have been distributing warm meals, ration kits and other essentials among those in need.
On World Food Day, here’s a look at how NGOs in Delhi-NCR have been providing ration, warm meals, etc. to support the less privileged as well as refugees.
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 12:49 PM IST
By Anjuri Nayar Singh, New Delhi

The pandemic has surely re-emphasised the need to help the homeless, particularly with food. Doing their bit, NGOs in Delhi-NCR have been providing ration, warm meals, etc. to support the less privileged as well as refugees. On World Food Day, today, some Good Samaritans share how they are feeding those reeling under the brutal impact of Covid-19.

“Since the second wave hit, we have supported over two lakh people with meals,” says Kuldip Nar from ResponseNet, adding, “We have created a model to ensure food security of migrants, underprivileged families for at least a month, at every intervention. We make sure that monthly ration is provided in their homes, and we are running this in over 13 states, including Assam, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.”

Kuldip Nar from ResponseNet provides monthly ration to the underprivileged families.
The tales of some refugees are heartbreaking, admits Anchal Sharma from Meals of Happiness. “Our team, along with volunteers, serves warm, nutritious meals to the less fortunate and refugees every day... Sometimes, donors help us get fresh mithai (sweets) made, and we distribute those too. Sweets give instant energy and also bring joy to the otherwise not-so-comfortable lives of the needy, especially in festive times. We also arrange for donation of clothes and toys,” she adds.

And then, there are NGOs assisting the less privileged acquire skills to be able to fend for themselves as well as their families. Manisha Bhatia from Abhinandan says, “Sometimes, we distribute food packets among the underprivileged in Nizamuddin area. But, as they say, ‘Teach a person to fish and they will never be hungry’, so we impart vocational skills to them. Our educational and welfare society has collaborated with Nizamuddin Railway Police Station, to give kids and women in the neighbourhood a chance to earn some extra income, so that they always have food on their plates. The police station has even let us use a part of their premises for this.”

Author tweets @anjuri

