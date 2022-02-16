Wrestler death: Plea seeks trial transfer from Rohini court

The Delhi high court has sought the response of the city police on a plea by victims and prosecution witnesses in the murder of a wrestler at the Chhatrasal stadium last year, allegedly by Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, seeking transfer of the trial from Rohini court to some other court “in the interest of their safety and protection”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wrestler, Sagar Dhankar, was killed at the Chhatrasal stadium on May 4 last year, following which police arrested Sushil Kumar on May 23.

Sushil Kumar is currently in judicial custody.

On February 11, justice Mukta Gupta asked the police to file a status report, signed by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), after the petitioners, in an additional affidavit, expressed their fear of travelling to the Rohini district, claiming that there is an apprehension of involvement of gangsters hailing from Rohini or the other adjoining border areas.

The plea by Amit Kumar, Sonu, Bhagat Singh and Ravinder, through advocate Ajay Kumar Pipaniya, also said that Sushil Kumar had many sympathisers at Chhatrasal stadium, many of whom were either wrestling coaches or wrestlers-in-training at the facility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioners also said that it wouldn’t be safe for them to give their deposition at the Rohini courts complex.

“That the investigating agency has made 150 witnesses in the present matter and the testimony of 150 witnesses would take a long time period to complete the trial, therefore the petitioners will end up visiting the court for years for justice and such delay in proceedings violates the petitioners right to life and personal liberty and leads to mental anguish. Their worry, anxiety, expense and disturbance due to undue delay should be minimised,” the plea reads.

The plea, while seeking transfer, has also sought ‘in-camera’ day-to-day hearing in the matter.