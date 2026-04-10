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Yamuna pollution worsened in March: DPCC reports spike in faecal coliform, BOD levels across Delhi

Yamuna pollution worsened in March: DPCC reports spike in faecal coliform, BOD levels across Delhi

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:27 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Pollution Control Committee's latest data on the water quality status of the Yamuna for March shows a further rise in the faecal coliform levels, as compared to the months of January and February, indicating that a significant amount of untreated sewage is entering the river.

Yamuna pollution worsened in March: DPCC reports spike in faecal coliform, BOD levels across Delhi

The report also shows high levels of Biological Oxygen Demand , a measure of the amount of dissolved oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter in water a higher BOD value indicates higher levels of pollution, often leading to oxygen depletion and harm to aquatic life.

The water quality testing by DPCC involves collecting water samples from eight locations along the course of the Yamuna through the capital, measuring several parameters such as BOD, dissolved oxygen, chemical oxygen demand, pH, and faecal coliform, to determine pollution level.

These eight locations include Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamuddin Bridge, Hindon Cut, Okhla Barrage and Asgarpur in Kidwali, Haryana.

The March report shows faecal coliform levels as high as 400,000 Most Probable Number per 100 millilitres at Asgarpur, which far exceeds the permissible limit of 2,500 and the desirable level of 500.

The DPCC has also uploaded the data for Delhi's drains for March, while the data on analysis of sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants for March are yet to be uploaded.

While these reports are supposed to be uploaded at least once every month, recent delays in the January and February reports had attracted concerns from activists, who stressed that regular assessment of pollution levels of the river was most crucial, especially during the post-monsoon period, when the river flow reduces, leading to a spike in pollution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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