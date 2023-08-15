Yamuna rises above danger level in Delhi amid heavy showers in north India

The water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark late on Tuesday evening amid heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of the river.

A revenue department official said the administrations of the six Delhi districts that the Yamuna passes through in the Capital have been put on alert. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to official data, the river was flowing at 205.39 metres at 10pm on Tuesday. The danger mark is 205.3 metres.

The Yamuna had crossed the warning mark of 204.5m on Tuesday at 5pm, government officials aware of the matter said.

A water level of 206 metres is the evacuation mark in Delhi, at which point the government begins moving residents of low-lying areas and flood plains to relief camps.

A revenue department official said the administration in the six Delhi districts that the Yamuna passes through in the Capital have been put on alert.

“Currently, there is no threat of flooding even in low lying areas because the water level is below the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, in low lying areas, announcements are being made to alert people and people are being asked not to go near the river,” the official said, declining to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuesday’s development comes nearly three weeks after the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark.

Earlier, in July, the river remained above the danger mark for 15 days, crossing the evacuation level on July 11 to reach a peak level of 208.66m on July 13, leading to widespread flooding in Delhi and the displacement of around 28,000 people.

The Yamuna finally dropped below the danger mark on July 25.

The official quoted above said the hourly discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district in Haryana was around 40,000 cusecs, which is an indicator that there is no immediate threat of floods even in the floodplains.

“All the 32 gates of ITO barrage have been opened to ensure faster discharge of water,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}