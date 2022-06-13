Yellow alert in Delhi today as heatwave to persist in national capital: IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast, even as the maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius, giving no respite to citizens from the heatwave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The met department has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday. The minimum temperature on Monday is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The average maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 43.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature yesterday was 32.8 degree Celsius, five notches above normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the city’s air quality is in the ‘poor’ category. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am on Monday stood at 217, which is in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category. The average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was recorded at 249 – in the mid-end of the poor category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, between 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “AQI today indicates ‘poor’ air quality with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes 74% to PM10. For the next 3 days (13th, 14th, 15th) peak wind speed is likely to be 24-30 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘poor’. High temperature (> 41oC) and mixing layer height (3-4 km) maintains strong ventilation by convection improving air quality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}