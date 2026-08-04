Young couple die after being crushed by train in Delhi; police suspect suicide

A A young couple in their early 20s died after being hit by a train between the Okhla and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on Sunday evening. Police said on Monday that they suspect the deaths to be a case of suicide, though no note has been recovered.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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According to police, information about the incident was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway police station around 8.47pm on Sunday. A police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks. A crime team was called to inspect the scene.

Police said an identity document recovered from the man’s pocket helped establish the identities of both victims. The deceased, aged 23 and 20, were residents of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Lok Nayak Hospital, and the family of the deceased man was informed.

“The family reached Delhi late on Sunday night. They told us the two were in a relationship and that the woman’s family had learned about it around 10 days ago. Three days ago, the couple left their village. While the family did not explicitly say they opposed the relationship, we suspect that may have been the reason the couple left,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Railway Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The exact circumstances leading to the deaths are being investigated, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Railway Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The exact circumstances leading to the deaths are being investigated, police said. {{/usCountry}}