Young people need jobs, not hate politics, says Rai

State environment minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Sunday participated in the “Rozgar Sansad” at Jantar Mantar on Sunday for deliberations on creating a ‘draft national employment’ policy.

Rai said that the youth of the country need jobs and employment opportunities, not hate politics.

Over 30 student organisations, RWAs and teachers’ bodies participated in the event organised by ‘Desh Ki Baat Foundation’ to highlight the issues around employment opportunities for citizens. The draft of the “National Employment Policy” will be given to Prime Minister Office and members of the parliament.

Gopal Rai is the founder of “Desh Ki Baat Foundation”.

“Even with degrees, young people are wandering from door to door for work. Far from creating new employment, recruitment is not being done on lakhs of vacant government vacancies across the country,” Rai said.

