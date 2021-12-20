Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Young people need jobs, not hate politics, says Rai
delhi news

Young people need jobs, not hate politics, says Rai

Rai said that the youth of the country need jobs and employment opportunities, not hate politics.
Rai said that the youth of the country need jobs and employment opportunities, not hate politics.(PTI File Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

State environment minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Sunday participated in the “Rozgar Sansad” at Jantar Mantar on Sunday for deliberations on creating a ‘draft national employment’ policy.



Over 30 student organisations, RWAs and teachers’ bodies participated in the event organised by ‘Desh Ki Baat Foundation’ to highlight the issues around employment opportunities for citizens. The draft of the “National Employment Policy” will be given to Prime Minister Office and members of the parliament.

Gopal Rai is the founder of “Desh Ki Baat Foundation”.

“Even with degrees, young people are wandering from door to door for work. Far from creating new employment, recruitment is not being done on lakhs of vacant government vacancies across the country,” Rai said.

