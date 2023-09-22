‘You’ve made India proud’: PM to team for G20 event in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday showered praise on the 3,000 ground-level functionaries who were on duty during the recently concluded G20 Summit, and thanked them for their efforts in making the event a huge success, urging them to document their experience and upload it on a website to be set up by the Centre soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with ground-level functionaries at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You (the functionaries) are the ones who worked day and night to make the G20 Summit a success and made the whole country proud, and some are unknown to many. If any Olympian wins a medal for the country and makes us proud, they are hailed for years. But many won’t know how many ground-level functionaries of the G20 Summit worked for the event and under what conditions. But you too made the country proud,” the Prime Minister said during an interaction at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The invitees included cleaners, drivers, waiters, staff from ITPO and hotels where the foreign dignitaries stayed, various ministries, and nearly 250 Delhi Police personnel and officers.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur were also present during the function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urging the functionaries to upload their experiences in any language of their choice, Modi noted how doing the same will help in making it a better guideline for people interested to partake in events of huge scale such as that of G20.

“Most of you must not have organised an event of this scale and it must have been challenging. I am sure you must have had to evolve yourself accordingly to adapt to the work, and so I have a special request to all contributors. I urge them to share their experiences from day one of joining the work and upload it on the Centre’s website in any language of your choice. This will help make a better guideline for future works, and it can work as an institution to bolster future projects,” the PM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without naming the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Modi indirectly took a dig at it over the alleged mismanagement of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and said the success of the G20 Summit proved that India was capable of leading from the forefront at the time of crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON