New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to intensify enforcement against bulk waste generators, with its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi calling for "zero tolerance" towards establishments that fail to comply with the new waste management norms.

Zero tolerance towards those failing to comply with new waste management norms: NDMC

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We should start strict enforcement with these bulk waste generators. Zero tolerance to non-compliance. Impose heavy fines and penalties for violation. The bigger they are the more compliance conscious they should be," Dwivedi said in a post on X.

The civic body also shared an infographic highlighting the expanded definition of bulk waste generators under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Under the new rules, an establishment can fall in the BWG category if it has a floor area of 20,000 square metres or more, consumes 40,000 litres or more of water a day, or generates 100 kg or more of solid waste a day.

The criteria cover a wide range of institutional, commercial and residential establishments, including hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, malls, industrial units, hostels and residential societies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the new framework, which came into force from April 1, places greater responsibility on large waste generators to manage the waste produced on their premises instead of depending entirely on municipal collection and disposal systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the new framework, which came into force from April 1, places greater responsibility on large waste generators to manage the waste produced on their premises instead of depending entirely on municipal collection and disposal systems. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Waste generators are required to segregate waste at source into four streams which is wet, dry, sanitary and special-care waste and then hand it over separately to authorised waste pickers, collectors or recyclers.

BWGs are also required to ensure environmentally sound processing and disposal of the waste generated by them, with biodegradable waste to be processed through methods such as composting or biomethanation as far as possible, officials added.

The rules provide for environmental compensation based on the "polluter pays" principle for non-compliance, including operating without mandatory registration, submitting false information or forged documents and violations in the collection, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of waste, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Separately, penalties under the amended Environment Act, 1986 can range from ₹10,000 to ₹15 lakh, with an additional penalty of ₹10,000 for every day that a continuing contravention persists.

According to officials, in the NDMC area, there are approximately 700 to 800 identified BWGs.

Previously for instance, non-registration or other BWG violations have attracted fines in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, depending on the nature of the violation and bylaws, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.