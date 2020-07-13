Demolition of flyover at SPPU chowk during lockdown

cities

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:26 IST

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will demolish the flyover near Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) during the lockdown period between July 13 and July 23. It has made preparations to finish the work within the given time.

Maharashtra government and Pune Municipal Corporation have already okayed the demolition of flyover. PMRDA plans to erect a new flyover along the metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

PMRDA official Vivek Kharwadkar said, “We have received permission to demolish the flyover. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and police officials will visit the site on Monday (Juy 13) evening.”

A civic official said that demolition will be carried out during the lockdown period to avoid traffic congestion. PMRDA has already diverted traffic near the flyover.