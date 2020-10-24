e-paper
Demonetised ₹1,000 notes submitted to RBI found fake, case registered

Demonetised ₹1,000 notes submitted to RBI found fake, case registered

During checking at the RBI press in Nashik, Maharashtra, 60 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, sent by Punjab and Sind Bank, Kailash Chowk, Ludhiana, were found fake.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Reserve Bank of India has complained to the police regarding Punjab and Sind Bank, Ludhiana, depositing fake demonetised notes worth Rs 60,000.

An assistant general manager (AGM) of RBI had brought the matter to the notice of Jaipur police, who after lodging a zero FIR, forwarded the case to Ludhiana for further proceedings.

The Division Number 8 police here have registered a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

In his complaint, RBI’s AGM Om Parkash Kaviya had stated that banks had submitted demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations to RBI between April 2017 and March 2018 after collecting these from people.

During checking at the RBI press in Nashik, Maharashtra, as many as 60 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, sent by Punjab and Sind Bank, Kailash Chowk, Ludhiana, were found fake.

Besides filing a police complaint, RBI has imposed a fine on the bank for not scanning the notes while exchanging these following demonetisation.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, Division Number 8 police station, said a case under Section 489-A (counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.

