Discom all set to achieve revenue target of ₹427 crore this month

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:13 IST

NOIDA: The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) is all set to achieve its revenue generation target of ₹427 crore, which has been fixed for October 2019.

Chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said compilation of data is in progress and will be ready in a week. “It was due to the awareness among our consumers that we are able to achieve our target,” he said.

Singh said besides the intensive and continuous disconnection drive, the PVVNL has also set up payment counters at different localities. “We are also creating awareness among consumers about the benefits of timely payment of electricity dues,” he said.

He said during a disconnection drive on Wednesday, to check power theft, the PVVNL officials disconnected supply to 756 households that had not cleared electricity dues cumulatively amounting to ₹26.27 crore. “Our officials also collected dues of ₹30.8 crore from 802 consumers during the drive,” he said.

Singh said the disconnection drive is being held twice in a week and will target nearly 60,000 consumers who have not cleared electricity dues amounting to ₹700 crore, despite repeated reminders.

The chief engineer further informed that of the 756 households to which supply was disconnected, 203 are located in urban areas of Noida. “These urban consumers have yet not cleared their outstanding dues of ₹12.5 crore despite repeated reminders. We cannot overlook the efforts of our officials, who have recovered ₹12.35 crore from 2,835 consumers in the course of just three drives,” he said.

On the other hand, alarmed about the heavy line loss in certain areas of Noida, the PVVNL had decided to regularly inspect meters of heavy load consumers. “The overall line loss in Noida is 16.8%, which is a little above the normal estimated limit of 15%. After checking power theft in areas under 56 ‘identified’ feeders, the line loss will reduced to about 10%. We have identified these areas on priority for cracking down on power theft, besides launching disconnection drives,” Singh said.

