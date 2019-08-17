DME’s phase 4 delayed, officials chalk alternative route to connect Delhi with Meerut

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:16 IST

Ghaziabad

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed to expedite work on the proposed National Highway (NH) 235, which will connect Bulandshahr-Hapur-Meerut over a 61-kilometre stretch.

Divisional commissioner divisional commissioner Anita C Meshram on Saturday issued the directions in order to provide commuters an alternative route to reach Meerut as phase 4 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) has been delayed.

Phase 4 of the DME proposes to connect Dasna with Meerut through a six-lane road, which is facing delays. Earlier slated for completion in October, a revised timeline of December 2019 has now been set, officials said.

“There is an about 3.5-km stretch in phase 4 where a decision over land purchase is yet to be taken by the state administration. The proposal has already been sent. We are yet to receive directions. This is why phase 4 will face delays and commuters willing to go to Meerut from Delhi or Ghaziabad will not have a proper route,” the divisional commissioner said.

“Their problems will be compounded as the old Delhi-Meerut Road (via Muradnagar and Modi Nagar) will also become congested as work on the RRTS (regional rapid transit system) project has been initiated,” Meshram said.

In coordination with NHAI, Uttar Pradesh officials have chalked out a plan where commuters intending to go to Meerut can take phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from Dasna to Hapur, and move to the six-lane NH-235, which is presently under construction.

“We have asked NHAI officials to expedite work on NH-235. From Hapur, commuters can take NH-235 and move to Meerut. The Meerut-Hapur stretch of NH-235 will take another two months to get complete,” she said.

The entire 61-kilometre NH-235 (Bulandshahr-Hapur-Meerut) would cost an estimated Rs 868 crore and is likely to get completed by February 2020. The NHAI officials said the Hapur-Meerut stretch is likely to be completed by October 2019.

The alternative arrangement, in view of the delay in phase 4 of DME, will help commuters reach Meerut using phase 3 stretch and then travel via Hapur bypass to reach NH-235. Thereafter, they can use the six-lane road to reach Meerut.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:16 IST