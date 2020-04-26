Do not use Covid hospitals for any other medical needs: Yogi Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:54 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said coronavirus patients should be treated only at the dedicated Covid hospitals and, at the same time, the staff of Covid hospitals must not attend to patients of any other ailments.

Speaking at the Covid-19 management ‘Team-11’ meeting, Yogi ordered geo-tagging of all shelter homes, the way community kitchens were geo-tagged.

The chief minister said: “It is very important to safeguard medical teams engaged in Covid-19 treatment. Under any circumstances, protect from infection the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other support staff engaged in coronavirus cure. So at the Covid hospitals, ensure stocks of more than sufficient PPE (personal protection equipment), N-95 masks and other similar paraphernalia. And at the same time, the Covid hospitals must be kept clean and sanitised all the time.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

He said the dedicated team, formed for prevention of infections in hospitals, must keep a regular watch on the health of all those engaged in Covid treatment.

Yogi asked additional chief secretary, revenue Renuka Kumar to get all shelter homes in the state geo-tagged the way community kitchens have been done. “Maintain details such as names, addresses, telephone numbers etc of all the people at the shelter homes and connect them on Aarogya Setu mobile app,” he said.

Talking about pool testing, Yogi said it should be promoted as it would help in maximising tests for effective prevention of the virus’ spread. He said that biomedical waste -- Covid or otherwise -- must be disposed of carefully.

“Because of some encouraging results, we should consider plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Yogi said social distancing must be ensured at all industrial units that have been allowed to operate, supply chain should continue to work effectively in future too and that a watch should be kept on health status of persons engaged in home deliveries. He also directed the officer to create a team of volunteers to spread social distancing awareness among people, maintain cleanliness at shelter homes and prepare a work-plan for facilitating jobs for people.

“Do not allow any public gathering till June 30,” he told the officers.

Yogi asked officers to encourage the use of RuPay and other cashless modes for transactions and create ‘customer service centres’ for providing all rural services at one place so that banks have less crowding.

Chief secretary RK Tiwari, agriculture production commissioner Alok Sinha, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon, additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, revenue Renuka Kumar; director general of police Hitesh Awasthi, principal secretary, medical education Dr Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary, health Amit Mohan Prasad and other officers attended the meeting.