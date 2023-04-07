Doctor says salary was 9,000 even 16 years after joining MBBS, post goes viral

Hyderabad-based doctor Sudhir Kumar recently shared that back in 2004, four years after completing his doctor of medicine (DM) neurology, he earned 9000 per month. Replying to a Twitter user who said “it's not so easy for a young practitioner to do social service”, Kumar pointed out that at Christian Medical College Vellore, he observed his professors and realised that a doctor's life should be frugal and learnt to live with the bare minimum.

Doctor Sudhir Kumar. (Twitter )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was ₹9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that doctor's life should be frugal & learnt to live with bare minimum,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Twitter users looked back at times and compared their salaries in the early 2000s with what Doctor Sudhir said he received. “Even in IT we use to get 5k-8K pm in those days. Flat we live use to be 6-8lakh DDA and now it is beyond 1.5Cr,” a user commented.

Doctor Sudhir Kumar. (Twitter )

"Started earning in 1994 after completing MBBS. Salary was was ₹1500/ per month. But ₹1500/ were enough for us to live well at CMC Vellore. We learnt from our professors that ‘As doctors look for rewards from work & patient care and not from how much our salaries are’,” added the doctor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to a user's comment, Kumar revealed that he was happy with that the salary but his mother was upset seeing him get the salary a peon got in a government office (where his father worked). “She had seen me study hard for 12 years in schooling, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD & DM. You can understand a mother's love & pain!” he said.

Doctor Sudhir Kumar. (Twitter )