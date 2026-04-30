...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dog helps police crack murder case in Thane; 'serial offender' held from Mumbai

Dog helps police crack murder case in Thane; 'serial offender' held from Mumbai

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 01:21 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Thane, A police dog has helped solve a murder case in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to the arrest of a "serial offender" from Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Dog helps police crack murder case in Thane; 'serial offender' held from Mumbai

The accused, Yogesh Eknath Rane , allegedly killed his friend, Rajesh Yogiraj Prabhulkar , over a monetary dispute earlier this month, they said.

The victim's body, with his head and face crushed, was found on April 21 near the Bhatsa river in the Khadavli area, following which police registered a case on charges of murder against unidentified persons.

Bailey, a canine from the dog squad, guided investigators to Khadavli railway station based on the items found near the body, a police release said.

The police then examined 100 to 150 CCTV footages from Khadavli to Mumbai and checked records of nearly 80 missing persons.

Based on the analysis, the police zeroed in on Rane as the suspect. He used to wander in Mumbai, always wearing a cap to avoid identification and frequently changing routes in crowded areas like Dadar, Byculla and Lower Parel, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
murder case maharashtra thane
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / Cities / Dog helps police crack murder case in Thane; 'serial offender' held from Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.