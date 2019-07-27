Drier weather likely for next two days in Gurugram

Between Sunday and Wednesday, the weather in the city is likely to be largely dry with isolated showers expected in a few places, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction. The city has been receiving intermittent, scattered rainfall for the past three days, contrary to the predictions by meteorologists.

Gurugram received light rainfall through most part of Saturday. According to the district administration’s rain gauge, 5mm rainfall was recorded in the city. The sky was cloudy throughout, and the day temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius — four degrees below the normal. The maximum temperature on Saturday didn’t see much change as compared to Friday’s maximum temperature. The minimum temperature on Saturday too fell to 25.4 degrees Celsius from 26.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The IMD had predicted heavy rainfall for the major part of the week, and had issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday for the National Capital Region (NCR). An orange alert means authorities should prepare for action. However, no heavy rainfall was reported in the city. The relative humidity was around 80% at 5pm on Saturday.

“The intensity of rainfall remained lower than expected in some places due to weak monsoon conditions. Easterly winds were blowing over the region and humidity was high but that didn’t translate into heavy rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD said, adding that the axis of the monsoon trough is now moving southward of the region and would lead to no or little rainfall the coming two to three days.

After Wednesday, the city is likely to receive patchy rainfall as the axis of the trough will be moving northwards, as per the IMD.

The city’s air quality was good on Saturday, according to private air quality monitors here. Gurugram didn’t feature on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin on Saturday due to a technical error. Friday had recorded “satisfactory” on the AQI.

