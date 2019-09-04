Duped by travel agent, 7 Punjab men stranded in Dubai for 8 months

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 01:09 IST

Eight youth, including seven from Punjab and one from Himachal Pradesh, are stranded in Dubai for the past eight months after being duped by a Jalandhar-based travel agent. They were sent on the pretext of work according their parents who filed a complaint with Jalandhar police commissionerate on Tuesday after the commissioner of police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar deputed assistant commissioner of police crime Kanwaljit Singh to look into the matter.

The stranded young men are Lovepreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ankush Mahay, of Jalandhar, Jagmeet Singh of Kapurthala, Rahul and Rajat Kumar of Hoshiarpur district, Talwinder Singh of Gurdaspur district and Sunny Gujral from Himachal district.

In their complaint, the families stated that they were charged around Rs 90,000 each by the Jalandhar based travel agency named ‘Gulf HR’ to sent their sons to Dubai as taxi drivers. However, their wards didn’t get the jobs for which they were charged money. Meanwhile, the company has also kept the passports of their sons due to which they were not able to return to India.

The families had also signed an agreement with the travel agent in which he promised to bring back the youth back to India by Aug 10, but their children are still in Dubai, with no food to eat or a proper place to live. They said they are sending Rs 10,000 to their children for living expenses.

ACP Kanwaljit Singh said, police are probing the matter and are on the lookout for the travel agent.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 01:09 IST