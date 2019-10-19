Dushyant can take security officer on air travel: HC

india

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday allowed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala to take one security officer on air travel with him when he is campaigning. However, the security officer will have to handover the weapon to the pilot. This arrangement will continue till September 24, the day of counting.

The order was passed by high court on the plea of Dushyant claiming threat to his life and seeking security cover.

In his plea, Dushyant told the court that there was threat to his life from an international gang. He had received a call from Dubai. He has been threatened not to campaign vigorously in the assembly polls, else he would face dire consequences. The caller claimed himself to be a member of an international gang, he told the court.

Haryana on Friday informed the court that he had been provided with three personal security officers, two of whom are armed with small weapons.

As Dushyant submitted that he apprehended a continued threat to his safety and security even after polls, the court asked Haryana to take a decision on his application for security cover within a week from September 24. The Centre was also told to apprise court on September 25 as one representation on providing security cover was also pending before it.

