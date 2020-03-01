e-paper
Home / Cities / Early morning fire at Sonepat factory leaves 8 injured; 2 critical

Early morning fire at Sonepat factory leaves 8 injured; 2 critical

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

At least eight labourers suffered burn injuries when a massive fire broke out at a button-manufacturing company in Sonepat’s Kundli town on Sunday morning.

The injured were identified as Surender, Amarjeet, Narender Singh Pal, Sridhar, Badri Pandit, Rekhi Ram, Ankit and Shambu Yadav. Surender and Amarjeet are said to be in a critical state and are undergoing treatment at Pant Hospital in Delhi.

Factory owner Rahul Jain said that around 6am, the factory’s quick response team noticed the flames and asked the labourers to step out of the factory.

A police spokesperson said that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took nearly three hours to control the blaze.

“We have started investigation into the matter and are questioning the factory owner,” he added.

