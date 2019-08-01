East civic body to start survey of illegal meat shops

cities

Veterinary officials of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have decided carry out an extensive survey of illegal meat shops in all 64 wards which fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction. The report will be submitted to its Standing Committee in the next 15 days.

An order to this effect was passed by the political wing of the corporation on Thursday.

South Delhi municipality standing committee chairperson, Sandeep Kapoor, said, “The Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act 1957 allows cows, goat, sheep and buffalo to be slaughtered only at Ghazipur slaughterhouse, but there are many illegal meat shops which butcher and pack them in the open. This is true for many areas in the trans-Yamuna region like Jaffrabad, Seelampur and Seemapuri.”

“This is a big hygiene issue, especially in monsoon season. The blood and offals are disposed radomly or just shoved down drains. They also attract flies, dogs and birds of prey,” he said.

Nirmal Jain, councillor from Shahdara ward, said, “We want to assess what is the size of the problem and how much staff and police support will have to be sought to raid and shut these shops. Hence, we have ordered our veterinary officers’ team to do a thorough survey of our wards.”

A senior officer of EDMC said they have issued only about 1,200 licenses for slaughtering of fish and poultry, but thousands of shops have been operating illegally.

“With our staff strength, it will be difficult to conduct a crackdown. During a similar raid in Trilokpuri, a mob of butchers had attacked us,” an official said.

