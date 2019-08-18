Eco-friendly Ganesh idols burn hole in pockets as demand rises

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:00 IST

The favourite festival of the state is a few weeks away and households and mandals are making preparations.

Idols are being transported to pandals well in advance as decorations have to be done.

With the demand for eco-friendly idols and decorations increasing this year, artisans say they have no choice but to hike the cost.

A 1.5-foot to seven-foot idol costs between ₹2,000 and ₹30,000. Last year, idols of the same size cost ₹750 to ₹20,000.

“In the past few years, the demand for eco-friendly idols has increased although they are costly. Every year, the design and decorations change. This year, there are a lot of neon colours. Based on the demand for design, we charge ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 for idols,” said Praveen Patkar, owner of Sidhivinayak Kala Niketan in Thane.

To cater to the demand for eco-friendly idols, many idol makers have switched to clay.

“Earlier, we used to make idols with Plaster of Paris. But over the years, demand for eco-friendly idols has been increasing. We experimented with few idols last year. This year, we put up a board asking for orders,” said Mayur Sawle, owner and idol maker at Ganesh Murtikar in Dombivli.

He added the sale has increased by 20% this year.

“Last year, I made around 1,500 Plaster of Paris idols and 350 clay idols. This year, I have around 100 orders for eco-friendly idols. As idols aren’t easy to make and requires a lot of time to dry, we have to ensure they are prepared ahead of the festival,” said Gaurav Satkar, owner at Ashtavinayak Ganpati maker.

Rahwasi Ganpati Mandal at Vartak Nagar in Thane will put up decorations made of cloth as plastic and thermocol were banned last year.

“The decor inside the pandal will be made of reusable materials. When we realised there was less waste after the festival, we switched to eco-friendly idol this year,” said Aniket Mhatre, member of the mandal.

Residents say clay idols should be made affordable for all.

“Every year, the government appeals for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. Idols made of clay will be affordable only if the government makes available clay to sculptors at low prices. This will help all devotees to bring home eco-friendly Ganesh idols,” said Jayant Pimpalkar, resident of Waghbil and environment conservationist.

