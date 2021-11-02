Home / Cities / ED arrests ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case
cities

ED arrests ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

ED said that Deshmukh, 71, has been arrested as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A file photo of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.(HT file photo)
A file photo of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.(HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Monday night after over 12 hours of questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment, officials said.

They said Deshmukh, 71, has been arrested as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They claimed the senior NCP leader was evasive during questioning and the agency will seek his custody after they produce him before a local court here on Tuesday.

The politician arrived at the ED office in the Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 11:40 AM accompanied by his lawyer and his associates and was soon after put under grilling sessions with some breaks in between, sources said.

Deshmukh appeared before the agency after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash these summons. He had skipped at least five such ED notices. The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out