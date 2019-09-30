e-paper
EDMC shuts 62 industrial units for not using PNG

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

i The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has begun clamping down on industrial units which have not shifted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) despite orders by the Supreme Court. Many of them continue to use banned fuel like coal, rubber, plastic, among others.

In joint night raids conducted with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the police, EDMC has sealed at least 62 units in the Mandoli Industrial Area since Friday night, senior officials said. At least ₹1.20 lakh has been recovered in the fines imposed on the units.

Most of the units were engaged in the smelting of metals like aluminium and copper to draw wires, casting of utensils for household use and iron pipes for sewerage.

“We undertook the raids at night on purpose. Many of the units were deliberately keep shut in the day so that the black smoke could not be noticed by the local residents against the clear skies,” a senior EDMC engineer said.

“We found many units with furnaces for smelting even as the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has clearly ordered the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Some did not even have a license for operating in the night,” he said.

In July, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had ordered the closure of all industries in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which have not shifted to PNG despite its availability.

The shift to cleaner fuels becomes necessary after a study released by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in 2018 found that at least 27-30% of Delhi’s pollutants came from industries.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:15 IST

