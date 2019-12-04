Education department pushes for Vedic maths in schools

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:24 IST

Gurugram: The state education department is taking steps to promote the usage of Vedic mathematics in schools, and has directed the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to train maths and economics teachers for the same. In 2016, the state government asked the Haryana Board of School Education to take steps for the promotion of the subject and deliberations to introduce the subject on a pilot basis was started. SCERT will be holding its first three-day training for teachers from next Monday, following which teachers will incorporate lessons in teaching students.

Suman Nain, director, SCERT, said that the government had given permission for organising trainings for Vedic maths for the first time. She said that the focus on Vedic mathematics was to ensure that students use methods that require thinking and do not depend on rote learning. “Vedic maths will allow students to approach the subject through another method and enhance their thinking abilities. It will not be a separate subject, but student can use it to complement the western system of mathematics,” she said.

Nain said that the department was aiming towards training all teachers at least once. Teachers who are unable to make it to the upcoming training session will be accommodated in other sessions in the future. “All teachers in the district will be trained in a three-day session to begin with. They will act as master trainers and will impart further training to other teachers in their respective districts,” said Nain.

Satyanarayan Yadav, a government school maths lecturer, said that SCERT had called two maths lecturers from all districts of the state for initial training. He said that due to advancement of technology, there were many new ways that could be adopted for teaching, while Vedic mathematics was much older. “Newer ways of simplifying teaching are welcome, but the merits and demerits of the move can only be discussed after the training. We will have to see what the training entails,” said Yadav, who teaches mathematics to students in classes 9-12 in Government Senior Secondary School, Dhankot.