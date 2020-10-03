e-paper
Home / Cities / Eight more succumb to coronavirus in Himachal

Eight more succumb to coronavirus in Himachal

Three deaths were reported in Shimla district, two in Kangra and one each in Kullu, Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Eight more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 205, officials said.

Three deaths were reported in Shimla district, two in Kangra and one each in Kullu, Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

The state also reported 241 new coronavirus cases. The total number of positive cases in the state have reached 15,695. Also, 12,173 patients have recovered in the state so far while active cases stand at 3,292.

Of the new cases, 50 were reported in Mandi district, 44 in Shimla, 41 in Kangra, 23 in Solan, 20 in Kullu, 13 each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Hamirpur, 12 in Una, 11 in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

With 3,100 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 2,399 cases have been reported so far.

Besides, 1,865 cases have been recorded in Sirmaur, 1,826 in Mandi, 1,391 in Shimla district, 13,36 in Una, 951 in Hamirpur, 883 in Chamba, 868 in Bilaspur, 705 in Kullu, 196 in Kinnaur. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district with 175 cases.

