Home / Cities / Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute

Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Accused shot him with a licensed .12 bore rifle from point-blank range.
Accused shot him with a licensed .12 bore rifle from point-blank range.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 65-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead by another farmer over a land dispute at Jhorran village of Raikot here on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh, 65, of Jhorran village.

As per the police, Jarnail had bought a 6-acre land from the accused, Gurwinder Singh, 45, of the same village.

Though the land had been transferred in his name, Jarnail Singh still owed ₹4.5 lakh to Gurwinder.

Whenever Gurwinder used to ask for the remaining amount, the victim allegedly used to accuse him of not giving him the entire possession of the land.

Gurwinder reportedly wanted to sell another chunk of his land, but Jarnail was allegedly not letting any deal materialise by instigating the other villagers. “Jarnail was allegedly threatening the villagers that if anyone buys the land from Gurwinder, he will stop the water supply to the person from the common tubewell in the village,” inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO at the Hathur police station, said.

The SHO added that on Saturday, Gurwinder called Jarnail to the field at 6.15am to settle the matter.“Both of them decided to meet in the fields. Gurwinder carried his .12 bore rifle along. Both of them indulged in a verbal spat and, in a fit of rage, Gurwinder took out his rifle and shot Jarnail from point blank range. The bullet hit Jarnail in his chest and he died on the spot,” said the SHO.

“A case of murder has been registered against Gurwinder at the Hathur police station following a statement of Kamaljit Kaur, daughter-in-law of Jarnail,” he added.

The victim’s two sons are settled in Manila of Philippines and in the US. Jarnail had also returned from Manila a few months ago.

India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
