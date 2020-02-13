Elections over, DDA starts clearing applications to grant ownership rights

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:49 IST

New Delhi

With Delhi elections over, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started clearing pending applications for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

The land-owning agency has till date given conveyance deed or authorisation slips to 139 properties located in 1,731 illegal colonies.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “We have completed the geo-survey of 7,997 properties. The work to issue conveyance deed or authorisation slips to 958 properties is in an advanced stage. Now the owners of these properties have to just deposit money after which we will issue the conveyance deed or authorisation slips.”

The process to give ownership rights to unauthorised colonies was initiated by the Centre under PM-UDAY in December last year. Close to 2.15 lakh property owners have registered with the DDA, which is the nodal agency for the implementation of PM-UDAY, since December 16 last year. Only 20 people have received ownership rights till January 3 this year.

The process to give ownership rights was put on hold after the model code of conduct came in to force for the Delhi elections on January 6. Though the election commission in January end had allowed the DDA to continue the process, the agency approved only those applications which it had received before the model code of conduct came into effect.

“Now with the elections over, people should come forward and complete the formalities so that we can issue the conveyance deep or authorisation slips,” said a senior official.

The BJP has projected the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to residents as one of its main achievements in the campaign for the assembly elections