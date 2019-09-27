Eligibility years cut down, UT staff to get faster promotions

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:09 IST

The UT employees will get faster promotions with the Chandigarh administration reducing the length of service required for promotions for different categories of posts.

The changes came into effect after UT notified common recruitment rules for all UT departments on September 24. The common rules were formulated on the directions of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Earlier, all departments had different criteria for promotions.

The administration has notified its Group ‘B’ (ministerial) (superintendent grade-II and senior assistant) Common Recruitment Rules, 2019, and the Group B (ministerial) (personal assistant and senior scale stenographer) Common Recruitment Rules, 2019.

These rules are applicable to all employees whether appointed under common cadre or otherwise.

“The uniform rules specifically cover four categories of post – senior assistant, superintendent, senior scale stenographer and personal assistant. But, with speedy promotions from senior assistant to superintendent, and senior scale stenographer to personal assistant, the entire hierarchy of UT employees will be benefitted,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

HUGE WEIGHT OFF

Making uniform the service tenure requirements for promotion across all UT departments, the new rules have cut it down between one and four years, depending on posts.

For the 116 superintendent grade-II posts, promotion is done from among the senior assistants in the Pay-Band-3 plus Grade Pay. Earlier, senior assistants with eight years of regular service in the specified pay grade band were eligible for promotion. This has now been reduced to four years.

“With senior assistants getting promoted to superintendent level faster, clerks and junior assistants, who are promoted as senior assistants, will also get faster promotions,” said the official.

Clerks with five years of regular service and junior assistants with five years of combined regular service in specified grades of clerk and junior assistants will be considered for senior assistant posts. There are 518 posts of senior assistant.

Similarly, for the senior scale stenographers, who are promoted to the personal assistant level, the service tenure in the specified grade, which was earlier five years, has been reduced to four years.

There are nine posts of personal assistants and 32 posts of senior scale stenographers. “The new rule will also benefit junior scale stenographers and steno-typists, who are promoted as senior scale stenographers after three years’ and five years’ regular service in specified grades,” the official said.

NEW AVENUES

The revised rules will also benefit auditors and junior auditors in different departments.

“Earlier, there were no promotion avenues available to these personnel. The amended rules will allow them to also be considered for promotions,” the official said.

Auditors and junior auditors with four years of service in the specified grade will be marked in the feeder cadre for promotion to the post of superintendent in their respective departments where no promotion avenues existed for them.

