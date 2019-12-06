English medium in smart schools: State child rights panel issues notice to secretary education

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:48 IST

Taking note of the Punjab education department’s diktat introducing English medium in smart schools, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) has issued a notice to secretary (school education) to appear before the panel with a status report on the matter on December 19.

The notice has been issued after the officials of education department failed to appear before the commission in a complaint filed by Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer HC Arora.

In his complaint to the commission, Arora stated that by introducing English medium in smart schools in both urban and rural areas, the state education department has violated Article 26 (3) of the Indian Constitution on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Following the complaint, the commission had written to secretary (school education) Krishan Kumar on November 11 to submit a status report within 20 days.

In his notice to the secretary education, commission chairman Rajinder Singh, former IPS officer, said the secretary has not submitted any report, so a fresh notice has been issued.

“The secretary education has been directed to submit status report related to the complaint and appear before the commission personally on December 19,” the chairman said.

Notably, the Punjab education department has converted 3,352 government primary, middle, high and secondary schools into self-smart schools across the state.

Besides, 3,718 schools are proposed to be upgraded to smart schools.