Epic outreach: Pune div commissionerate to distribute 6 lakh voter cards to flood-affected

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:07 IST

HT Correspondent

PUNE The Divisional Commissionerate, Pune, will distribute at least 6 lakh elector photo identity cards (Epic) to voters affected by floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar said on Sunday that 4,35,422 Epics will be given in Sangli and 1,56,060 Epics in Kolhapur, respectively.

“During the flood, officials documents such as Epic, Aadhar card and many others were washed away. Therefore, it is difficult for residents to show an official identity for voting. Hence, we have decided to distribute the Epic in flood- affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur, free of cost.”

The district administration has already distributed 1,200 Epic and people who have lost their cards have been asked to reach out to the election commission.

The divisional commissioner requested that those who have lost voter cards in the floods to contact the respective officials at the district administration (tehsildar) to get the new cards.

Speaking about the administration’s preparedness, Mhaiskar said, “The floods have damaged 47 polling stations in Kolhapur district, 37 in Sangli and 35 in Satara district. We have been proposed the relocation to new stations and after approval from the election commision the new addresses will be published.” .

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 21:07 IST