Ex-armyman jumps to death in Rewari hospital

Was undergoing treatment of asthma

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 68-year-old former armyman, who had retired from the post of sepoy, committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of a private hospital in Rewari on Tuesday night, police said.

Dal Chand of Jetpura village was undergoing treatment of asthma. A spokesperson of Rewari police said Chand was admitted to the hospital’s ICU ward on March 2.

“Around 8pm on Tuesday, he jumped out of the window of the ICU ward and died on the spot. We are investigating whether any attendant or doctor was present in the ward when Chand took the extreme step,” he added.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and launched a probe.

It has been learnt that after retirement, Chand had joined a school as a physical education teacher in Rajasthan and was drawing pension from both the army and Rajasthan government.

