Exclude CNG pvt vehicles from odd-even scheme: Global think tank

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi

The International Road Federation (IRF) on Sunday urged the Delhi government to add CNG-run private vehicles in the exemption list for the third edition of the odd-even road space and vehicle rationing scheme that will be rolled out on November 4.

IRF, a global think-tank, also said that not exempting CNG-run private cars would give a “wrong signal” to buyers and potential buyers of clean fuel vehicles.

Private CNG vehicles will come under the ambit of the odd-even scheme, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on October 12. The chief minister had then added that vehicles driven by women, those with children below 12 years and commercial CNG vehicles will be the only ones exempt from the third edition of the drive that is aimed at curbing pollution. During the first two editions of the road rationing scheme, CNG-run private vehicles were exempted.

On Sunday, senior Delhi government officials said that so far there is no plan to tweak the existing list of inclusions and exclusions .

“CNG is clean, odourless, non -corrosive gas that is used as a cheaper, cleaner and more efficient alternative to the traditional fuels worldwide. Not exempting private CNG vehicles will discourage new buyers of CNG vehicles at a time when the world is moving towards cleaner fuels” said KK Kapila, President, Emeritus, International Road Federation.

He further said, “IRF urges Delhi government to exclude private CNG vehicles from the forthcoming odd-even scheme. This will encourage new buyers to CNG vehicles as it will improve the environment over a period of time which is our common intent.”

