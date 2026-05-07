...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ex-Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district held in 241 cr land acquisition compensation 'scam'

Ex-Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district held in ₹241 cr land acquisition compensation 'scam'

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:34 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Latur, Police on Thursday arrested former Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district, Avinash Pathak, in connection with alleged land acquisition compensation scam running into 241 crore, officials said.

Ex-Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district held in 241 cr land acquisition compensation 'scam'

Pathak , a 2013-batch IAS officer, was arrested in Latur by a Special Investigation Team of the Beed police on Thursday morning, they said.

According to police, a case had been registered at the Shivajinagar police station in Beed against 10 persons, including Pathak, over allegations of fraudulent land acquisition compensation orders.

The police said fake compensation approvals were issued using Pathak's name, designation, and forged signatures even after his transfer from Beed district.

Pathak, a native of Latur, had earlier served as Additional District Collector in Latur during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had also worked as a Land Acquisition Officer in Dharashiv district.

As per the preliminary investigation by a committee appointed to probe the matter, 154 cases of fabricated orders came to light in which the name, designation and signature of the then collector Pathak, covering the period from March 1, 2025 to April 17, 2025, were used.

 
beed district latur
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / Cities / Ex-Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district held in 241 cr land acquisition compensation 'scam'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.