F&CC nod to safety jackets’ purchase, installation of elevators at Ludhiana MC offices

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:05 IST

The meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) was held at the mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Monday, wherein the committee deliberated upon 200 resolutions.

Most of the resolutions were approved during the meeting including the resolution to purchase 10,000 safety jackets for MC sweepers, sewermen, etc at the cost of Rs 7 lakh, repair of expansion joints of the elevated road (over railway station road) etc, repair of mayor’s official residence near Rose garden among others. The other resolutions included re-carpeting of roads, installation of tubewells, installation of interlocking tiles in different parts of the city.

The committee also approved a resolution to install lifts at Zone A and B office of MC. The civic body will also be conducting repairs of its headquarters (Zone A office) near Mata Rani chowk. Currently, a lift has been installed only at the Zone D office while the elderly have to take the staircase in other offices of MC.

An agenda of 492 resolutions were tabled during the meeting, but the remaining resolutions could not be taken up in the meeting that continued for three hours. The next meeting of the committee has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the remaining agenda items.