Facebook friend dupes Ludhiana resident of ₹1.6 lakh

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST

A resident of New Model Town has allegedly been duped of ₹1.63 lakh by one of his Facebook friends and her accomplices.

The Division Number 5 police have registered an FIR against four persons after investigating the matter for one year.

The complainant, Rajinder Kumar, 36, told the police that in August last year, he had received a friend request from a woman named Susan Vilase of the UK. He accepted the friend request and started chatting with her, he said.

Kumar said Susan told him that she was sending a gift for him, which he could receive after paying a nominal fee to airport authorities. “On September 25, I received a call from a person claiming that he was calling from IGI Airport. He asked me to deposit ₹16,500 in the bank account of one Tarun Chetri as the fee for the gift’s transportation,” he added.

He said such calls continued and he ended up depositing ₹1.63 lakh in different bank accounts. “When I didn’t receive any gift, I realised I was duped,” Kumar said.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-D of the I&T Act has been registered against Susan, Alisa Martha Niang, Tarun Chetri and Rohit.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:57 IST