Fake FB page offers home delivery of liquor in Panchkula, unidentified persons booked

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:50 IST

Police have booked unidentified persons for posting messages assuring home delivery of liquor in Panchkula through a fake Facebook page. Officials said the person handling the Facebook page claimed it belonged to a liquor vend in Panchkula’s Sector 7 . Regular posts informing people that they would deliver liquor at home have gone viral on social media.

The matter came to the fore when a cyber cell official came across the posts. Inspector Lalit Kumar, the Sector 5 SHO, said a cyber cell official deputed to monitor social media found the Facebook page where the handler assured delivery of liquor at the door step. The matter was then taken up with senior police officials.

“Amid the lockdown, all liquor vends are closed and no one can sell or buy liquor. The number mentioned on the Facebook page was found to be of Odisha, and as per initial investigation, the page was found to be fake,” the SHO said. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act.