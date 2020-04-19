e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fake FB page offers home delivery of liquor in Panchkula, unidentified persons booked

Fake FB page offers home delivery of liquor in Panchkula, unidentified persons booked

The matter came to the fore when a cyber cell official came across the posts

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked unidentified persons for posting messages assuring home delivery of liquor in Panchkula through a fake Facebook page. Officials said the person handling the Facebook page claimed it belonged to a liquor vend in Panchkula’s Sector 7 . Regular posts informing people that they would deliver liquor at home have gone viral on social media.

The matter came to the fore when a cyber cell official came across the posts. Inspector Lalit Kumar, the Sector 5 SHO, said a cyber cell official deputed to monitor social media found the Facebook page where the handler assured delivery of liquor at the door step. The matter was then taken up with senior police officials.

“Amid the lockdown, all liquor vends are closed and no one can sell or buy liquor. The number mentioned on the Facebook page was found to be of Odisha, and as per initial investigation, the page was found to be fake,” the SHO said. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities