Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Family of Unnao accused demands CBI probe

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The family of the accused, who were arrested for setting a rape survivor on fire, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

The family members said if the five men were involved in such a gory crime, they would be the first to seek capital punishment for them.

Manoj Trivedi, who was speaking to the media on behalf of the family, said there were reasons to believe that the accused would not get justice. He said he and many others had put the demand for the CBI probe to the district magistrate and SP Unnao. All of them would write to the chief minister also, he said.

Woman’s uncle approaches police, alleges threat

Uncle of the Unnao rape survivor approached the police on Friday, alleging that some relatives of the accused, who have been arrested in the case, threatened him.

The uncle lives with his family in Shuklagunj in Unnao and runs a small grocery shop.

On getting the information, subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Sadar Dinesh Kumar Singh and circle officer Anjani Rai met him at his house. He told them that some relatives of the accused had come to him and spoke in a threatening tone.

But by Friday evening, he said that the relatives met him on Sunday. “The purpose of meeting him was to get him to mediate in order to reach to a settlement with the rape survivor,” said Satish Gautam, station house officer of Ganga Ghat police station.

