Farmer crossing Mumbai-Pune e-way at night crushed by several vehicles

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:06 IST
PUNE: A 47-year-old farmer who was illegally crossing the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Wednesday night was killed after he was crushed by several speeding vehicles, police said.

The deceased, who was hit by an unidentified vehicle coming from Mumbai-end at around kilometre 75, was identified by the police as Ashok Magar, a resident of Baur village.

Police inspector Vitthal Dabade in-charge of Kamshet police station said they received information from highway police about the accident at around 8.30 pm.

“When we reached the spot the body was mutilated and body parts were spread all over the spot as it was hit and run over by almost 10 to 15 vehicles. As there are no CCTV cameras at this spot, the vehicle which first hit Magar cannot be traced,” he said.

The incident happened at around 8.0 pm at kilometre 75 on the e-way.

On reaching the spot, the policemen stopped the traffic, gathered the body parts and sent it for post-mortem.

As news of the accident spread in the neighbouring Baur village, villagers rushed to the spot. Magar’s son who was amongst the villagers who recognised the clothes and shoes of his father and the identity of the deceased was ascertained. “After the post-mortem the body was handed over to his family,” Dabade said.

Kamshet police have lodged an accidental death complaint and are further probing into the matter.

Magar who is a farmer in Baur village comes from a poor family and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

The spot where the accident happened had an opening on the divider and this was often used by the villagers to cross the e-way, even though a foot over-bridge to cross the highway exists just half-a-kilometre away from this spot. Pedestrian crossing on the e-way is illegal.

Appealing to the public, Dabade said the e-way is meant for high-speed traffic and is banned for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and pedestrians. “We appeal to the public not to cross illegally and use the over-bridges for crossing the highway,” he said.

