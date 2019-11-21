Farmer hacked to death in Amritsar village; motive unclear

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:27 IST

Amritsar

The body of a farmer, Balkar Singh, 46, was found near a gurdwara in Varpal village on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road, 20km from the district headquarters, on Thursday about 7am. The brutally hacked body had 20 cuts inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

Police and the family are not clear about the motive, but added that main accused, Samsher Singh, alias Shera, is an undertrial for the murder of a granthi. The family has said that two persons, Samsher and another man, identified as Seeta, had called out the victim from his house on Wednesday about 6pm on the pretext of some work. He did not return at night, with the body recovered on Thursday.

Balkar’s sister, Kulwinder Kaur, 50, of Ghuharka village in Tarn Taran said, “My brother had been living at his in-laws’ home since his marriage in Varpal village. Samsher and another man had called him; when he did not return, we launched a hunt to no avail. On Thursday, a villager informed us about the body.”

She added, “My brother often told me that he had been getting threats from Samsher; we suspect him as the killer of my brother.” Amritpal Singh, 20, the victim’s son added, “The feet of my father were chopped off and the face was disfigured.”

DSP (investigation) Amandeep Kaur and DSP (Attari) Gurpartap Singh Sahota reached the crime spot and started investigation. “We have registered a case against Samsher Singh, Seeta and several unidentified men.”

A senior police official, privy to the investigation said, “Samsher is an undertrial in the murder case of a granthi of Varpal village and had been out on bail since October. Balkar and Samsher were friends. Balkar even used to meet Samsher in the jail. The motive behind the murder will only be clear after the arrest of the accused.”

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Chatiwind police station.