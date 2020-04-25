Farmers protest ‘non-issuance’ of passes in Tarn Taran grain market

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:32 IST

TARN TARAN Around 100 farmers on Saturday protested outside the Tarn Taran city’s grain market over the issue of “non-issuance” of passes to them to bring their produce for procurement.

They also raised slogans against the state government for making “inadequate” arrangements for hassle-free procurement.

The protest began at around 11 am after a dozen farmers were stopped by the police from entering the grain market without passes. Some farmers tried to enter the market forcefully by breaking the barricade, but police didn’t allow them to do so. Some farmer leaders also reached the spot later and staged a protest outside the grain market.

“The system of issuing passes to the farmers through the commission agents has failed. During the past 10 days, only half of the total 133 commission agents of the market were issued five passes each. Due to the tardy process, farmers are being harassed,” said Satnam Singh Pannu, president of Kisan Sangarsh Committee (KSC), Punjab.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Surinderpal Singh later assured the farmers that they will be allowed to enter the grain market as per the space and requirement.