e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / FDA raids warehouses in Bhiwandi and Thane

FDA raids warehouses in Bhiwandi and Thane

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:48 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

In a raid in a warehouse in Bhiwandi on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane found Vitamin C medicines being manufactured with more than the designated amount of drugs and fructose content, and seized products worth ₹6,00,800. FDA also conducted another raid in Haji Malang and seized dairy products worth ₹95,000.

Acting on a tip off received by joint commissioner Shivaji Desai, FDA raided the Bhiwandi warehouse on Tuesday. Desai said, “Indian Council of Medical Research has prescribed a limit for Vitamin C in tablets which is 40mg. However, we saw there was 1,000mg vitamin C in the tablets. Similarly, tablets written ‘with no sugar added’ had fructose content in it.”

In the other raid in an establishment on Haji Malang Road, Ambernath, FDA seized food items worth ₹95,000 late on Tuesday night. Based in information received by Sunil Bhardwaj, joint commissioner, vigilance FDA, a raid was conducted at SN Enterprises for allegedly selling duplicate products of a popular brand of butter.

FDA seized 145kg pasteurised butter with the label of a popular brand, 135kg Mawa and 8kg unlabelled pasteurised butter packs. “We received a tip-off that this company was running without a license and without labels. There was also suspicious adulteration, so we raided the place and seized products worth ₹94,860. We have also given a notice to the establishment to stop business,” said Bhardwaj.

top news
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In