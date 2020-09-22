Film City to come up over 1,000 acres in Greater Noida, Adityanath shares blueprint with filmmakers

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:55 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday shared the blueprint for the proposed film city -- to come up on 1,00 acres along the Yamuna Expressway -- with filmmakers and said the city, once ready, would have ”great connectivity” and boast of a dedicated “infotainment zone”.

After a presentation by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) CEO Arunvir Singh, the chief minister told filmmakers that the film city would have ”great rail, road and air connectivity”.

“The site is close to Agra, the city of Taj Mahal;Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna; the proposed logistic hub in Noida; and the proposed dry port and freight corridor, thus providing all facilities of transport and movement,” Adityanath said.

Filmmakers Vijayendra Prasad, Ashoke Pandit, Vinod Bachchan, actor Manoj Joshi, art director Nitin Desai, and singers Udit Narayan, Anup Jalota and Kailash Kher sat through the presentation.

Producer Saundarya Rajnikant, actor Anupam Kher, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, chairman of National School of Drama Paresh Rawal, lyricist Manoj Muntasir and actor Satish Kaushik interacted with the CM virtually.

According to the presentation, the film city would come up in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway and, of the total 1,000 acres, 220 acres would be reserved for commercial activity.

Adityanath said the Jewar international airport, which is coming up about 6km from the film city site, would be functional by 2023 and the region would also boast of an international electronics city and a global financial hub in the coming years.

Adityanath said his government was aware of the present trend of OTT (over the top) and media streaming platforms. “That is why we intend to provide a high capacity, world class data centre along with all pre-production and post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital studios of international level in this zone,” he said.

“We have locations, we have cultural diversity, we have the manpower and now we will also have a film city with state-of-the-art facilities,” the chief minister said.

Officials later disclosed that ace art director Nitin Desai has offered his expertise in setting up the film city. Sandeep Singh of Vistas Media, a Singapore-based Company, has offered to set up a film academy with an initial investment of $10 million, officials said.

Pandit said, “One should look beyond Hindi films and even multilingual films can be made here. After all, the Bhojpuri films are already made here (in UP).”

“About 80% technicians and workforce in Mumbai film industry is from Uttar Pradesh and, hence, the availability of manpower will never be a problem for the film city,” Desai said.

Although there is no official deadline as yet, UP Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava hoped that the project could be ready by 2023.

“Desai will submit a development proposal in the next 15 days. We will let them know other details of the allotment, paving way for setting up of film studios, artificial villages and other facilities required in the film city. This city will have a film institute, music academies and world-class facilities,” Yeida CEO Singh said.

The state government zeroed in on the Yamuna Expressway location as Noida and Greater Noida did not have the required land for such a big project, officials said. “We evaluated proposals of Noida and Greater Noida authorities on this. But the two cities do not have adequate land and the Yamuna Expressway has the required land,” said Alok Tandon UP infrastructure and industrial development commissioner.

“The sector 21 is surrounded by sector 20, 34 and 28 located just next to the airport site. This area will become the most happening spot in the time to come in terms of art and film activities,” said Singh.