Final year exams from July 1, says Uday Samant

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:55 IST

The Maharashtra higher education department has issued a circular to all universities and colleges to begin online applications for exams to be held in July this year for final year students, according to state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

The syllabus for the examination will be considered up to the last day of regular classes held in college, which was March 13, 2020.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the state higher education department has instructed all universities and colleges to conduct exams for final-year students only.

The principal of every college has been instructed to fill the application forms online before the deadline. According to the state directives, every college will form a students’ redressal cell and a helpline number to address queries and any issues regarding the exams.

The university grants commission (UGC) and the state education department appointed a committee to decide about examinations to be held in the state. This committee instructed to conduct exams from July 1 to July 30, 2020.

The final go-ahead will be given by the state government after a review in the first week of June.