Financial aid to hold art and culture events in Delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi is likely to witness more numbers of poetry, literature and art events in the days to come, with the city government rolling out a new scheme under which financial assistance will be offered to eligible non-government organisations for organising such cultural events, senior government officials said.

Under the scheme, non-government bodies would get opportunity to avail financial assistance up to Rs 25 lakh for an event, depending on its merit, or for a planned set of cultural events spread across one full year, a senior government official said.

Each grant will be sanctioned after evaluation by a five-member committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the arts and culture portfolio in Delhi. The amount sanctioned will depend on factors such as type of event, scale of the programme, artistes, location and tenure of event, the senior official said.

“Financial assistance will be given to an NGO on event basis or early basis for promotion of art and culture in fields that include poetry, literature, music, dance, theatre and fine arts. The NGO should preferably be registered under the Societies Act at least three years before the date of application and their major activities should be focused in Delhi,” said a circular issued by the Delhi government in this regard on December 10 which HT has seen.

With this scheme, the government aspires to open door for more international artistes, another senior official said.

Currently, the Sahitya Kala Parishad and the language academies in the city only get financial aids from the ministry to organised cultural events. Recently, the government also made provisions under which certain portions of local area development funds of MLAs are reserved for cultural events in their constituencies.

The circular further stated, in each case the amount of aid, instalments and mode of payment will be decided by the committee, the NGOs will have to furnish financial records of past three years. Also, for all events, the organisers will have to display the Delhi government logo prominently.