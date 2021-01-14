IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / FIR against Prakash jha for ‘caste discrimination’ in Ashram web series
Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol on the set of Aashram.
Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol on the set of Aashram.
cities

FIR against Prakash jha for ‘caste discrimination’ in Ashram web series

  • The complainant claims that due to “poor and loathsome” portrayal through social sites and web series, incidents like molestation and lynching are taking place during the marriage processions of SC/ST communities in western Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST

A case has been registered at Luni police station in Jodhpur Rural against filmmaker Prakash Jha for allegedly hurting the sentiments of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and for alleged insults hurled at the community in the web series 'Aashram', produced by him.

“The first episode of the first part of the Aashram web series addressed the caste-specific (term) Harijan and (used) disrespectful words while promoting caste discrimination, by classifying castes as lower and upper, during a scene of marriage. In one scene, the upper caste people are shown abusing and assaulting the people of alleged lower castes, promoting discrimination and untouchability,” said the complainant, DR Meghwal.

The complainant added that due to such “poor and loathsome” portrayal through social sites and web series, incidents like molestation and lynching are taking place during the marriage processions of SC/ST communities in western Rajasthan.

“The web series has spoiled mutual harmony with use of hateful words and by hurting mutual affection and brotherhood in the name of caste and religion. This is a criminal act. Such acts spread disharmony between two classes,” the complainant said in the FIR.

Luni station house officer Sita Ram said that an FIR under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act had been registered and a probe into the allegations has begun.

Aashram is a Hindi-language crime drama web series, directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The series stars Bobby Deol along with others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prakash jha scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (prevention of atrocities) act caste discrimination
app
Close
e-paper
Both the victims are related and had been at loggerheads over the construction at the village cremation ground. (Representational image)
Both the victims are related and had been at loggerheads over the construction at the village cremation ground. (Representational image)
others

Woman sarpanch’s son, ex-sarpanch killed in group clash in Gurdaspur village

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The two groups of Congress supporters clashed over development work at the cremation ground at Maccharwal village in Dera Baba Nanak sub division of Gurdaspur district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are more than 5,000 donkeys employed in the illegal sand mafia trade wherein <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 is paid per day for their services, said police. (HT PHOTO)
There are more than 5,000 donkeys employed in the illegal sand mafia trade wherein 5,000 and 10,000 is paid per day for their services, said police. (HT PHOTO)
others

36 rescued donkeys find a new home in TN

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Earlier this month, a major operation was launched against the illegal sand trade in Pandharpur. During the operation, police seized 36 donkeys used as carriers to transport sand illegally
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Tuesday, Kapur secured the world no. 2 ranking in the under-19 boys’ single category. (HT PHOTO)
In the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Tuesday, Kapur secured the world no. 2 ranking in the under-19 boys’ single category. (HT PHOTO)
others

Pune’s badminton star Varun Kapur ranked World No. 2 in U-19 singles

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:20 PM IST
In the year 2020, Kapur stayed inside the top five rankings during most of months, only in December, he was dropped to six as he was not able to play many tournaments due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))
lucknow news

Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP

PTI, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Fahimuddin, the SP leader, failed to provide a convincing answer when asked about the presence of government ration in his warehouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 218 poultry birds have been found dead in the state of which 18 from Latur, three from Beed, three from Akola, 86 in Yavatmal district, seven in Ahmednagar, 79 in Bhandara and nine in Solapur district. (HT PHOTO)
A total of 218 poultry birds have been found dead in the state of which 18 from Latur, three from Beed, three from Akola, 86 in Yavatmal district, seven in Ahmednagar, 79 in Bhandara and nine in Solapur district. (HT PHOTO)
others

Samples of 13 poultry birds from Pune sent for testing

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Generally, when H5N1 or H5N8 type of virus attacks birds, the deaths occur in large numbers so there is nothing to panic and the samples are given for testing under routine surveillance, say experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk in winter morning at Vadgaon on Sinhgad road in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)
People walk in winter morning at Vadgaon on Sinhgad road in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Gradual drop in temperature this week in Pune: IMD forecast

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The day and night temperature in Pune is likely to witness a gradual drop this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, the corporation floated a tender to appoint project management consultants for pre- and post-tender activities for the construction of the tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchavati to Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)
Last week, the corporation floated a tender to appoint project management consultants for pre- and post-tender activities for the construction of the tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchavati to Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)
others

Tunnel project: PMC appointed consultant blacklisted for delaying feasibility report

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Project was announced in 2017 to ease the traffic problem of Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and Shivajinagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
jaipur news

7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bharatpur/jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar old reporters that Munde met him on Wednesday and explained the details in connection with the allegation. (ANI File Photo)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar old reporters that Munde met him on Wednesday and explained the details in connection with the allegation. (ANI File Photo)
mumbai news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar terms rape allegation against Munde as 'serious'

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The 37-year-old woman had said she wrote to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, stating that Munde repeatedly raped her in 2006.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
delhi news

Bird flu: Delhi orders opening of poultry market, resumption of chicken trade

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
As many as 100 samples were collected from poultry from the wholesale market in Ghazipur and all of them tested negative for bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
lucknow news

Mercury dips in several places across UP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions also saw the mercury settling below normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The principal secretary said that 1.23 lakh healthcare workers and military personnel in the state will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination campaign.(HT_PRINT)
The principal secretary said that 1.23 lakh healthcare workers and military personnel in the state will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination campaign.(HT_PRINT)
ranchi news

Covid-19 vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Covid vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chouhan said that both the vaccines would help build immunity and antibodies against Covid-19 but pointed out that the antibodies would not develop immediately after the vaccination.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Chouhan said that both the vaccines would help build immunity and antibodies against Covid-19 but pointed out that the antibodies would not develop immediately after the vaccination.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
bhopal news

'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while the Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed Covishield.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhupinder Singh Mann, the Bharti Kisan Union national president adn All India Kisan Coordination Committee chairman, has recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed committee. He was the only farmer representative on the panel. (HT file photo)
Bhupinder Singh Mann, the Bharti Kisan Union national president adn All India Kisan Coordination Committee chairman, has recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed committee. He was the only farmer representative on the panel. (HT file photo)
others

BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses from SC panel to resolve deadlock over farm laws

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:23 PM IST
BKU tweets press statement attributed to Mann, saying “I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bicycles on JM road in Pune on February 9, 2019. App-based bicycle rental systems launched by various companies had placed nearly 8000 cycles for rent in Pune in 2018. Sadly, they pulled out in the absence of safe infrastructure. (Ravindra Joshi)
Bicycles on JM road in Pune on February 9, 2019. App-based bicycle rental systems launched by various companies had placed nearly 8000 cycles for rent in Pune in 2018. Sadly, they pulled out in the absence of safe infrastructure. (Ravindra Joshi)
others

Civic Sanskriti: Let’s re-create Pune’s cycling culture!

By Sanskriti Menon
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The cycle elegantly combines individual mobility, health, economy and cool lifestyle with care for the city and the planet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP